QuikTrip to open 100 locations around SA and Austin

SAN ANTONIO – You’ll have yet another place to fill up your car around San Antonio!

QuikTrip is coming and the Oklahoma-based chain of convenience stores plans to open 100 locations in San Antonio and Austin area.

The first one is expected to be built by next summer. So far, no plans have been released for the exact locations.

The company currently operates 134 stores in Texas and this latest expansion could bring more than 1,000 jobs to our area.

They say everything is bigger in Texas... Soon our store count there will be. pic.twitter.com/6rN6TJ1LFN — QuikTrip (@QuikTrip) June 28, 2017

