Anti-SB4 group interrupts July 4 parade in 'dependence day' protest

An anti-SB4 protester at the Cedar Park July 4 parade. (Photo: Rebeca Trejo, KVUE)

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- As a Fourth of July parade made its way through Cedar Park Tuesday morning, anti-Senate Bill 4 protesters who temporarily blocked the parade were moved by police, KVUE's Rebeca Trejo reported.

One of the protesters, who is part of the Harvest Movement, said they were there to remind the public that "this state and this country needs immigrants."

"We are here on Fourth of July to claim it as dependence day," Maria Cabello said. "Because people are dependent on immigrants. That’s why we decided to disrupt 50 minutes of the parade because the lives of millions of immigrants -- millions of families will be separated, millions of families are going to go through so much pain -- starting Sept 1.

That's the day that SB4 -- the so-called "sanctuary cities" bill -- goes into effect after Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law. This requires law enforcement agencies across the state to honor U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement detainers. They're requests to hold someone in jail while their immigration status is checked out.

The protesters there also announced that they were calling for a boycott of H-E-B to begin Aug. 1. Cabello said this is a part of an effort to show the economic impact of immigrants in the state.

"What we received (during the protest) was a lot of angry people in Austin, which is supposed to be the most progressive city in the state," the protester said.

When Trejo spoke with non-protesters at the parade, they said that although they respect the protesters' right to freedom of speech, they thought the timing was inappropriate.

"First, I didn't know what it was about," said Joseph Forster, who was there to watch the parade. "When I heard what it was about, you know, everybody is entitled to their opinion and their right to free speech but this isn't a celebration of Texas -- this is a celebration of the United States of America. So it just didn't seem like the right time and place."

No arrests were made at the parade, according to Cedar Park police. Poilce Chief Sean Mannix released the following statement to KVUE:

"We respect the right of individuals to legally protest in Cedar Park for causes they feel strongly about. This morning was a perfect example of that. Cedar Park officers quickly relocated a group of protestors from the middle of the street to a nearby area where they were free to continue safely and legally exercising their First Amendment rights. I'm extremely proud of the professionalism exhibited by the Cedar Park Officers."

Trejo streamed the parade and protest on KVUE's Facebook page:

