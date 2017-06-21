Prosecutors seek to revoke Tonya Couch's bond

Tonya Couch leaves jail in Fort Worth on January 13, 2016. (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Eighteen months after being released from jail, prosecutors are seeking to revoke Tonya Couch’s bond after she allegedly violated her bond conditions.

A motion filed in court on Tuesday claims Couch violated alcohol stipulations of her bond on Friday. The conditions of her bond allow Couch to possess or handle, but not to consume, alcohol, according to the Star-Telegram.

The Tarrant County district attorney's office declined WFAA's request for comment Tuesday afternoon, and Couch's lawyers hadn't responded to our request. A gag order is still in place, meaning the case can't be discussed publicly.

Couch, the mother of “affluenza teen” Ethan Couch, is accused of withdrawing $30,000 from a bank account and fleeing with her son to Mexico in 2015, which resulted in charges against her of money laundering and hindering the apprehension of a felon. She has been free from jail on bond since January 2016.

Ethan Couch gained national infamy when he killed four people in a drunk driving crash in 2013, at the age of 16. His attorneys used the now-famous “affluenza” defense, claiming Couch didn’t know the difference between right and wrong because his wealthy upbringing.

Ethan, who turned 20 in April, was given 10 years’ probation in the case.

Then, in December 2015, he and his mother went missing after he skipped a probation appointment. They were arrested a few weeks later in a Mexican resort town and taken back to Texas.

Ethan Couch remains in a Tarrant County jail, serving a 720-day sentence, despite multiple attempts by his legal team to get him released from jail.

The Star-Telegram's Ryan Osborne contributed to this report.

Couch Revocation by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

© 2017 WFAA-TV