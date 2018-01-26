Proposed grant hoping to keep authentic businesses alive if passed

One of the things that keeps tourists coming to San Antonio is our unique businesses, especially the ones that have been around for a while.

The Office of Historic Preservation is giving businesses some major cash if city council approves. The purpose is to help businesses keep San Antonio's identity authentic.

Del Bravo is one of the longest run businesses along Old Highway 90. Javier Gutierrez, one of the store's owners, credits family as one of the driving factors that keeps it alive.

"My father being a laborer coming from Mexico with my mom, they had a dream. My dad loved music and to make a business out of it, that's incredible," Gutierrez said.

The small-town feel, good vibes and a variety of records are just some of the reasons customers love them. It's no surprise the city is awarding them the Legacy Business Award.

The Office of Preservation is stepping up to help award recipients like Del Bravo with a grant of up to $100,000. Del Bravo is the first business for the pilot program. The money will go toward online advertising, store improvements, renovations and efforts to keep the store thriving for many years to come.

They will present the proposed grant to City Council on February 8th. They aim to focus on areas on the south side near the missions.

