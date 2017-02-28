Proposed defense spending increase could benefit San Antonio

President Donald Trump leads a listening session with health insurance company CEO's in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo by Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - President Donald Trump is calling for an increase in defense spending, an increase of 10 percent, or $54 billion. If Congress were to approve such a budget, that could mean some of that money could come to Military City, U.S.A.

No doubt it’s very early, but an increase in defense spending would still need to be approved and no details have been provided as to how much would actually go to Joint Base-San Antonio. But already, the idea has some officials excited.

“Yeah, I think some of this money is overdue for the sake of our troops,” retired Major General Juan Ayala said.

Ayala serves as a liaison between the city and the military. He says that whatever amount is actually approved by Congress will surely help JB-SA.

“The first place money gets spent is on our operational forces. Those are the young men and women that go into combat and fight our nation's battles in war. So that’s where it would go,” Ayala said. “It would also hopefully go, there’s enough to go into infrastructure, modernization, training, and some of the things that take place here in San Antonio.”

A 2015 San Antonio military economic impact study shows that JB-SA contributes $48.7 billion to the Texas economy and is the largest single employer in San Antonio.

Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Richard Perez says that any additional military funding is welcomed.

“I’m excited because we have been under-investing in our military for many years now. And if you just look at Joint Base-San Antonio, what we have here today, you'll find old buildings, infrastructure that is in need of repair, and you'll find troops that could use a boost; a boost in pay, a boost in their surroundings,” Perez said.

The president’s proposed budget would have to come with cuts to other federal agencies. It's being reported that some places in which those cuts would include are the State Department and Environmental Protection Agency.

