Program aims to help Austin shops form business districts

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Taking produce straight from the garden outside into the store and on the shelf. It's a normal practice of in.gredients, an "unconventional" grocery store.

"In.gredients is a zero-waste micro-grocer here in Austin. We specialize in local food and sustainably sourced foods," said Manager Erica Howard. "We've got bands coming and playing music on the weekends. Every first Friday of the month we have a block party."

Despite the unique business model, in.gredients faces the same challenges as other small businesses in the rapidly growing and changing city of Austin.

"There's just always the threat of things getting leveled and a huge building coming and taking its place," said Howard.

That's where Soul-y Austin comes in. It's a program run by the city's Economic Development Department.

"At it's core, the program aims to provide businesses a flexible set of tools to form a merchant's association that will enable us to foster healthy business districts," said Nicole Klepadlo, City of Austin Redevelopment Program Manager.

Soul-y Austin runs on a tight budget of $300,000 a year, but teams up with the ATXN staff to create videos promoting each business district once they've successfully created a merchant's association. Manor Road, where in.gredients is located, is the first district to have a video.

"These businesses have chosen to have their place of business in Austin. They are kind of the backbone and the foundation of our economy and so this is an opportunity for us to really tell the stories of these districts," said Klepadlo.

By telling their stories, business owners hope to bring in more customers and secure a spot for small businesses in Austin.

