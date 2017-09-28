Principal kisses alligator to help with Harvey relief

KILGORE - One East Texas principal puckered up and kissed an alligator to help with Hurricane Harvey relief.

Kilgore Intermediate School raised $4,208 in one week to help Bay Colony Elementary School in Dickinson, Texas. While they were able to salvage much of their school, families lost almost everything.

Since they are the Dickinson Gators, Principal Kim Slayter thought kissing an alligator would motivate her students to donate.

"They don't have any books. They don't have anything to read. They don't have any of their personal belongings because everything is gone," said Slayter.

The check will be delivered this week.

© 2017 KYTX-TV