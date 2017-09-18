Previously deported sex offender arrested for beating father with screwdriver

AUSTIN, Texas -- A previously deported Mexican national accused of beating his father with a screwdriver was arrested in Austin Monday.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release that Juan Ricardo Artea-Castaneda, 33, of Coahuila, Mexico, was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force without incident in the 1100 block of North Lamar Boulevard in Austin Monday afternoon.

Artea-Castandea was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

In June, Austin police responded to a suspicious vehicle at a Shell gas station in the 10700 block of the North Mopac Expressway service road. Witnesses in the area told officers that two men had gotten in a fight in the area.

According to the release, officers saw a man, identified as Artea-Castaneda's father, holding the guardrail along the service road with blood on his face and clothing and a cut on his forehead. He told officers that he was helping his son and his friend fix a flat tire when Artea-Castaneda became agitated.

His father told police that the argument escalated and his son punched him multiple times before grabbing a screwdriver and hitting him in the head. He ran away but his son caught him, took his phone and strangled him while saying, "I am going to kill you, it will be your last day, we are both going to die, it is going to be my last day," according to the release.

Artea-Castaneda fled the scene before officers arrived. A warrant was issued for his arrest and members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force began a 4-month investigation to locate him. Based on that investigation, they were able to locate and arrest him without incident Monday.

According to the release, Artea-Castaneda was previously deported after he was convicted in Williamson County of aggravated sexual assault of a child in April 2012.

Artea-Castaneda is now in the Travis County Detention Center.

