President Bush's 'Portraits of Courage' on display in Dallas

An exhibit at his presidential library in Dallas opens Thursday and features 164 portraits of servicemen and women. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS, Texas -- Former President George W. Bush’s paintings of American veterans will soon be on public display.

An exhibit at his presidential library in Dallas opens Thursday and features 164 portraits of servicemen and women.

It’s a deeply personal tribute to those who have fought on the front lines. The exhibit is called “Portraits of Courage: A Commander-in-Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.”

“This is a chance to honor and to help heal...help bridge the divide between the military and civilians," President Bush said.

President Bush spent time with each man and woman painted in the collection. The paintings are also featured in a hardcover book out Tuesday.

(© 2017 KHOU)