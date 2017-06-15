Pregnant woman injured in Collin Co. crash has died

Heather Trimble and daughter (GoFundMe)

A pregnant woman who was seriously injured in a crash last week Tuesday has died, the family confirmed to WFAA.



Heather Trimble, 24, and her 4-year-old daughter were rushed to Medical Center Plano following a five-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 near County Road 528. Heather was eight months pregnant at the time, and doctors delivered her baby girl early. WFAA was told the baby and the 4-year-old daughter are doing well.



Four others died at the scene, including two of Heather's parents, Julie Trimble, 51, and Wayne Trimble, 51. The Trimbles, from Ivanhoe, Texas, were in the Ford Focus.



Officials say the crash started when a Pontiac Grand Prix, which four teens were traveling in, was driving on Highway 121 when it slowed down for an "undetermined reason," officials say. Two of them, Abigail Kendall, 15, and Brianna Gesino, 15, died at the scene. Zoe Wilson, 16, and Madison Kenney, 16, were injured.



The crash set off a series of spin-outs and head-on collisions.



A GoFundMe page has been set up for Heather and her baby.



