Power usage in Texas hit peak Wednesday morning

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas was expecting a significantly high usage of energy Wednesday morning due to very low temperatures overnight.

ERCOT Energy said Wednesday's peak was expected between 7 and 8 Wednesday morning. The amount of usage is expected to be historical throughout the state.

ERCOT TIPS ON HOW TO CONSERVE ENERGY:

1. Keep your thermostat as low as comfortably possible

2. Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

3. Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows

ERCOT manages 90 percent of the state's electric's load.

To check for power outages in your area click here.

