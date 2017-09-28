Police: Woman hacked into ex's phone, posted nude photos of his former ex

SAN ANTONIO - A breakup turned out of control after a San Antonio woman hacked into her ex's phone and posted nude photos of his former girlfriend to Instagram, according to San Antonio Police.

An arrest warrant shows that 26-year-old Adriana Luna even had help from her mom in carrying out the revenge porn posts.

SAPD said Luna blamed her ex's former girlfriend for their breakup and kept his phone after the two split.

She was reportedly able to get access inside the phone and decided to post the naked pictures of his former girlfriend that were inside phone onto Instagram.

Luna is charged with publishing intimate visual material. She's out of jail on a personal recognizance bond.

