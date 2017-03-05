Police: UT student sexually assaulted near campus

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Austin police are assisting the University of Texas police with an investigation into a sexual assault that happened on the drag strip Saturday night.

According to APD, the assault was reported to police between the hours of 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday, located in between the 2200 and 2600 block of Guadalupe Street

Police said the victim is a UT student, who did not know the attackers.

Some UT students said they're rethinking how they and their friends choose to get around campus alone.

“I'll definitely be more cautious about where she's going and what time, and if I can escort her in the future," said Dominic Fleming while commenting about his girlfriend.

"I don't usually walk here at that time of night, but I guess I usually travel in a group anyway... I will just make sure I won't do anything alone," said Grace Ransley.

As of Sunday afternoon, there is no clear description of the suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

