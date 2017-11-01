Arlington officer shot while serving warrant

FORT WORTH -- Arlington police say an officer who was shot on Halloween while serving a warrant is in stable condition at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

It all began at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when SWAT officers went to a home to serve a warrant at a home on Kelly Hill Drive, police said. Someone inside began shooting a gun.

One officer was hit several times, while another injured his hand.

The gunman was shot and killed at the scene.

Four people at the scene were detained, but it's not clear if they are connected to the shooting.

No names have been released.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said the officer who was shot is doing well.

At the hospital with our officer. Our officer is alert, stable and receiving excellent care. Thank you for your prayers of support — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) October 31, 2017

