SAPD seeks suspect who fatally shot young mother at gas station

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on the suspect who killed a young mother in a gas station parking lot in May.

Summer Perez, 26, was at a gas station in the 2000 block of Goliad on the city's southeast side at the time of the shooting. The incident happened around 10:45 Saturday night as Perez was on her way home from work at Pizza Hut.

Perez’s one-year-old child was in the car at the time of the shooting.

According to police, after she pulled into the parking lot, a white Ford Expedition pulled up next to her and shot Perez. She was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center but died a short time later.

The suspect vehicle is a white Ford Expedition XLT and believed to be a 2003-2006 year model. Witnesses at the scene stated the suspect vehicle driver was a male.

If you know the suspect in the case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

