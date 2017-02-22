Police searching Stone Oak for man exposing himself

SAN ANTONIO - Stone Oak is known for some of its amazing views, but what neighbors have been seeing there lately is something they'd rather not.

Residents in the Stone Oak area say there's a flasher on the loose.

San Antonio police said the most recent sighting was outside of a studio on Stone Oak Parkway and Huebner Road early Wednesday morning.

A woman told officers a heavy-set white male in his late 20s or early 30s approached the front glass wearing only a bandana on his face and gloves on his hands.

Down the road at Pet Adventure Grooming and Spa, employees are on the lookout.

"This is a first, for sure," employee Alejandra Lira said.

They're hoping the flasher doesn't show up at their store.

"I wouldn't know what to do," Lira said. "The only naked things that we see here are dogs when we bathe them."

There are no reports of the man being violent. However, it is unusual and has taken everyone who hears by surprise.

"It's not too scary, it's just that it's weird for that to happen here," Lira said.

The San Antonio Police Department is asking anyone who may see this man to stay away from him and give officers a call.

