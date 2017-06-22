Police searching for missing Marble Falls woman

(Photo: Marble Falls Police Department)

Marble Falls police are searching for a woman who may be in danger due to a medical condition.

Marble Falls PD said Regina Lewis, 30, was last seen leaving her residence on Monday, June 19. She has not been heard from since.

MFPD said they received multiple reports that Lewis was seen Tuesday afternoon in Marble Falls trying to find a ride to the Austin area.

Lewis is a white female and was last seen wearing a pink shirt with either blue jeans or black stretchy pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Lewis or has any information on her location should contact the Marble Falls Police Department at 830-693-3611.

