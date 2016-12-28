Police search for driver after woman found dead in road

SAN ANTONIO -- The search is on for a driver who police believe hit and killed a woman on the northwest side and then took off.
A driver called to report seeing a woman's body along Cinnamon Creek Drive near Fredericksburg Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said it was obvious she had been hit by a car.
Police are working to find out whether any cameras from nearby businesses may have captured video or photos of the driver involved.
More information was not immediately available.
