Police: Round Rock man tried to have sex with 13-year-old

CLIFTON, Texas -- Police lured an accused human trafficker into custody in Central Texas Tuesday morning.

Clifton police said that a resident contacted them on Sunday, June 18, after a man she met on an online dating app asked her to get her 13-year-old daughter to perform sexual acts with him.

The mother told police that the relationship between herself and Emit De La Rosa, from Round Rock, began in hopes of creating a personal connection, so it wasn’t unusual when he asked about her home life. She said the messages took a turn after De La Rosa found out about her daughter.

She immediately contacted CPD after De La Rosa requested to have sex with her daughter, police said.

CPD said they were able to investigate De La Rosa’s intentions by posing as the woman and continuing social media communication with him. Officers confirmed his suggestive messages and offered to meet De La Rosa at a park, saying the woman would then take him back to her house to meet her daughter.

At 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, CPD officers with assistance from Bosque County deputies secured the park and the surrounding area from citizens and staged the bait car De La Rosa would meet at.

About 30 minutes later De La Rosa approached the vehicle, as planned, and CPD took him into custody.

De La Rosa is being held in Bosque County Jail charged with conspiracy to commit human trafficking.





