Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in South Austin

AUSTIN - A 25-year-old woman was killed by an Austin police officer in south Austin on Wednesday night.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says a 911 call came in at 5:58 p.m. from a home on Appomattox Drive, but the caller quickly hung up. Two minutes later another call was placed from the same address, this time dispatchers heard voices in the background where someone was talking about "blowing up the house."

Two officers arrived at the home minutes later. Their dash camera shows they stopped several houses away, and as they approached a car pulled out from the driveway and turned in their direction in an apparent attempt to run them over. The officers were not hurt.

The officers then got in their car and chased the woman down Manchaca Rd. until she hit another car near the intersection with William Cannon. The driver turned around and took off at a high rate of speed, so officers ended their pursuit. Up ahead on Manchaca, another officer was attempting to lay spike strips in the road. Police say the driver crossed the center line and tried to hit that officer. She then crashed into a curb and hit a telephone pole. The officer approached the back of the car, asking the driver to show her hands and to get out of the car. The officer reported the woman then came at him with a knife, despite his commands to drop the weapon. He shot her, and she died at the scene. His dash camera was not pointed at the area of the road where the shooting happened.

Manley says as the officer was calling in to report what was happening, a dispatcher received a call saying the woman was intending to commit "suicide by cop."

The officer who fired his weapon is a four-year veteran of the Austin Police Department. He is now on administrative leave, as is standard practice in an officer-involved shooting. The Travis County District Attorney's office and APD's Special investigations and Internal Affairs units are investigating.

The officer has not been identified. Chief Manley did not know how many shots he fired from his weapon.

