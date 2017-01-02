Police make second arrest in deadly San Antonio robbery

Leonard and Eduardo Torres mug shots (PHOTOS: SAPD) (Photo: SAPD, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Police said a second suspect is under arrest in connection with a deadly robbery.

According to an arrest warrant, police believe Leonard Torres was the shooter in the Oct. 24 murder of Nathan Valdez.

As KENS 5 reported, the 21-year-old victim was robbed and shot in the back. Valdez died in a local hospital six days later.

Investigators said a witness close to the suspects and surveillance video from a brewing company in the 1800 block of South Presa Street shows Torres' vehicle at the scene of the crime.

The warrant states his brother, Eduardo Torres, identified himself as the getaway driver. He was arrested Dec. 29 and reportedly confessed his actions at the scene.

Both men face capital murder charges in connection with Valdez's death.

