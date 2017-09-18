APD: Apparent road rage shooting suspect in country illegally

Juan de Dios Carbajal-Jaimes, suspect in a Sept. 12, 2017 murder in northeast Austin. (Photo: Provided by Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man after an apparent road rage incident.

The warrant names 18-year-old Juan De Dios Carbajal-Jaimes as the suspect who allegedly shot Alfred Lockett, 48, after their vehicles collided near the intersection of Parmer Lane and Dessau Road Tuesday afternoon. APD said Carbajal-Jaimes is in the country illegally, and the investigation is now being led by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

"The crime itself was very heinous. It certainly was unexpected. We haven't seen quite anything like this that I can recall where it was under these circumstances," said Supervisory Deputy Marshal Hector Gomez with the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Gomez explained there unique challenges presented when trying to track down an undocumented immigrant.

"You don't know whether (the suspect is) here under an alias name, their true name, acquired again somebody's personal identifying information," explained Gomez.

The use of multiple names has been a longstanding problem for law enforcement.

"It's easy. There's a black market for it. There are sources within the subculture of the immigrant population where they can acquire these documents," Gomez said.

Confirming such basic information can be time-consuming, but is essential when drafting warrants and extradition requests.

A lack of ties to the area can further complicate matters.

"We just don't have any type of databases, we don't have any permanency, we don't have any work history, we have no vehicle registration, driver's license - kind of the things that you and I are expected to have," Gomez explained.

Gomez said Carbajal-Jaimes had likely been in this area for a short period of time - and authorities are working with his family to try and locate him.

When working felony cases involving undocumented immigrants, Gomez explained that if convicted, the suspect will likely face time for their respective crime before being handed to immigration authorities to review their citizenship status.

Police said Lockett and the other man were driving northbound on Dessau "at a high rate of speed" before the shooter's red Toyota turned into the CVS followed by Lockett's teal Infinity. APD said the driver of the Toyota got out of his vehicle and walked back toward Lockett's car before he pulled a handgun and fired at Lockett.

Police said after shots were fired, the shooter got back in his vehicle and fled the scene. On Wednesday, police released a photo of the suspect vehicle:

% INLINE %

When police arrived after several people called 911, officers found Lockett lying on the ground outside his vehicle. Police said several people pulled him from the vehicle in an attempt to save him. EMS attempted life-saving measures on Lockett, but he died at the scene.

Lockett has been identified as a University of Texas employee:

% INLINE %

UT released the following statement to KVUE Thursday:

The university community deeply mourns the loss of our employee Alfred Lockett. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time.

Police later looked at video footage from the CVS, which showed the suspect fleeing the parking lot after the shooting with the left rear section of his back bumper partially detached, but still connected to the vehicle.

Investigators also found red plastic that appeared consistent with the suspect vehicle's bumper lodged in the damaged headlight of the victim's vehicle.

When ATCEMS were leaving the scene, they spotted a red Toyota Camry abandoned and parked along the side of the road about .3 miles from the scene of the shooting. The vehicle's missing rear bumper was lying in the passenger seat and both of the license plates for the vehicle were missing.

While looking inside the victim's vehicle, police found Lockett's cell phone, which had photos of a Hispanic man in a red T-shirt that were taken six minutes before police received the calls about the shooting.

Carbajal-Jaimes faces a first-degree murder charge, and police say he is not yet in custody. He is considered armed and dangerous, and police are asking anyone with information to call 911. There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Jaimes' capture.

When arrested, his bond will be set at $1 million.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is comprised of several agencies, including APD, the Travis County Sheriff's Office, DPS, HSI (Homeland Security Investigations - an investigative unit within ICE), ICE, the Texas Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

"There's an extensive array of officers, local, city, county, and federal that will certainly amass their resources to track down and follow-up on any credible leads that we could certainly use right now," Gomez said.

US authorities also work closely with their foreign counterparts - from law enforcement to judges when working such cases.

Lockett's funeral is set for Saturday in Abilene.

© 2017 KVUE-TV