Police: Homeowner shoots car burglar in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Police are investigating after a homeowner shot a car burglar Sunday overnight.



According to Arlington PD, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3700 block of French Wood Drive at about 3 a.m.



Officers found a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the street near the residence. He was sent to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



Detectives are investigating this incident as a vehicle burglary that was interrupted by the homeowner. A second suspect fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival.



No arrests have been made at this time. The case will head to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office for further review.



The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man's identity once the family has been notified.

