Police giving tickets to kids – for ice cream

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas -- Pflugerville police are handing out tickets, but they're not for what you may expect.

This week, Plugerville Police launched the program “Cool Moves,” where they look for kids who are doing safe things, like wearing a bicycle helmet or seatbelt.

Wednesday, KVUE tagged along with Corporal Lori Dillard as she was on the lookout.

"We have some bicycles with helmets, but no kids,” said Dillard.

"Can I give you a ticket? Look at this, a cool move, holding hands, being safe,” said Dillard to two-year-old James Elizondo. “That's a cool move, so you get free ice cream.”

That's right, these tickets are for ice cream.

"I think it’s awesome, we appreciate them being out and about, and so the kids can see them out and about and look up to them,” said Angie Elizondo.

"It's a great program, I support our police, and for them to go out and just see the kids and you know share the love, that's good," said David Elizondo.

"We’re trying to build a bridge between community, and schools and police,” said Dillard.

“Hey, I'm Officer Dillard and I just wanted to tell you, your three kids, they're getting tickets today,” said Dillard as she stopped a car in the parking lot.

“Uh oh, is it a bad ticket or a good ticket,” said mom Wendy Lambert.

“Actually it’s a good ticket for a cool move, for being safe,” said Dillard.

At this stop, Ian, Colin, and Emme are getting the citations.

"We thought our mom was getting a ticket,” said Ian. "It was a nice surprise."

"It's really exciting when you get a group, like a family they love it, totally love it,” said Dillard.

"It makes the children realize that they can trust them and that they know that they're safe to go to the police officer when they need anything,” said Wendy Lambert.

"A lot of times you get a lot of praise from the parents, they're very appreciative that the police department is doing something very positive in the community," said Dillard. "It's something that we actually take a lot of pride in.”

But these stops are about more than a free treat.

"The child is able to have a positive interaction with a police officer in uniform,” said Dillard. "It just brings a pretty joyous moment at that time, which is something we need more of these days.”

They're creating a bond.

"Sometimes when they get emotional, I get emotional,” said Dillard.

"It's great, there's a lot of bad reactions that they get from negative publicity and anytime they can go out there and do this is good,” said David Elizondo.

"It inspires both sides, it inspires the community as well as the officer,” said Dillard. "Because it’s a positive thing so we're enforcing positive relationship with the community and children.”

Leander has a similar program, but their officers hand out a free ticket for a 7-Eleven Slurpee.

