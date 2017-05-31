Police: CHL holder pulled out gun during fight at Texas park

A still image from video showing a man with his handgun drawn during a fight at a Mansfield park on Memorial Day. Police say the man had his concealed carry license, and they are looking for the suspect who provoked and physically assaulted him.

MANSFIELD -- Police are investigating after they say a man pulled out his concealed handgun and pointed it at another man at a Mansfield park on Monday.

The 36-year-old man, who had put his gun away, was found to have a concealed handgun license. He was at the park with a woman and two children when a 30-year-old man confronted him about alleged comments he had made toward another child, police said.

The 30-year-old man became more irritated, police say, and things escalated when he hit the other man with his hand. He reportedly then "lifted him to his feet from a seated position by his shirt and had also struck him in the face and torso area."

The man with the gun told officers he took it out and pointed it at the man, as well as others who were part of his group and gathering around. When he told them to back off, they did, police say, and he lowered his handgun.

The 30-year-old man left before officers arrived. Witnesses have confirmed to police that he started the physical altercation.

Police are working to identify him and make sure necessary charges are filed.

Witness Sergio Benitez posted this video of the incident on Facebook:

% INLINE %

© 2017 WFAA-TV