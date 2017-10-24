Police arrest Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger

On Monday, police charged and arrested an Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated passenger.

Juan Ontiveros's arrest comes nearly a month after a sexual assault nurse’s examination found the victim's DNA on his genitals, according to the affidavit.

Police say that the woman requested an Uber to take her home on the east side of San Antonio on February 25, 2017, around 2 a.m.

Ontiveros, the Uber driver, responded to the request and claims that he tried to take the woman home but she was very intoxicated and kept falling asleep in his car.

He told police that when they arrived at her place, he woke her up and she got out dazed and then got back in his car.

Ontiveros drove around the block a few times to wake her up. When she didn’t, he decided to take her to his home 30 miles away, according to court documents. He told police his intentions were to take her to a safe place so he could keep working.

Ontiveros told police that when they got to his place, he escorted her to his bedroom and had her lay down on his bed. He said that a short time later, she woke up and asked him to take her home.

The victim told police that she could not remember if they had sex, but her genital area felt different and it felt like something wasn’t right.

Ontiveros claims that he did not have sex with the victim at any point during the morning in question.

Police have charged Ontiveros with sexual assault.

