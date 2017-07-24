Police: 2 men kidnapped, robbed transgender woman in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas -- Police have charged two men with aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges in connection with the robbery of a transgender woman, according to an arrest affidavit.

Rayshad Deloach, 17, admitted to police that he and his brother Raymond, 27, targeted the victim because she is transgender, according to the affidavit.

The victim, Stephanie Martinez, gave KVUE permission to release her identity. She is a transgender rights activist in Austin and has testified about the so-called "bathroom bill" at the Capitol during the Legislative Session and the day after her attack at the Special Session.

Records state that Martinez told police that around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, she met Rayshad, who introduced himself as "Jay" on MocoSpace, a social networking website. The victim and Rayshad exchanged phone numbers and made plans to meet at an apartment in the 10900 block of North FM 620.

Before they met, Martinez told police they flirted through text. She said that at several points during their conversation, Rayshad asked if she was transgender.

Martinez said that Rayshad met her in the parking lot of the apartment and got into her vehicle. Shortly after, she said another man, identified as his brother Raymond, got into the back seat of her vehicle, told her he had a gun and instructed her to drive, according to the affidavit.

Rayshad told police that Raymond did not join them until after he and Martinez went to a wooded area to have "sex and all that." He initially said that when they were "hooking up" he discovered that she was transgender and became angry and told her to take him back to his apartment, where he said Raymond joined them. He said he told Martinez that the three of them were going to go to another location where they would all have sex.

When police later presented Rayshad with pictures of text messages between himself and Martinez, he admitted that he had already known that she was transgender.

Martinez told police that the suspects gave her specific directions that led to the back of a residential building that the victim said appeared to be abandoned.

Rayshad admitted to beating Martinez at the second location. He told police that he punched her multiple times in the face and considered hitting her with a log but was afraid that he would kill her. Rayshad said he also took her purse, according to the affidavit.

Martinez said she asked Rayshad to leave her driver's license and keys, but then "thought to herself that her things were replaceable but she was not, and let go of her grasp on her purse," documents said.

Martinez told police she believed that she was targeted specifically because she is transgender.

"She thought this because the suspects went out of their way to confirm that she was transgender," the affidavit states.

During an interview with police, "Rayshad admitted that he attacked Martinez because she was transgender," according to the affidavit.

Rayshad and Raymond were both charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. They are both being held in the Travis County Jail, each with a bond totaling $150,000.

Martinez was at the Capitol again on Monday to testify against the "bathroom bill."

"Now I can tell them this is what this bill is going to do. It is going to have people be attacked. I did not have to walk through a bathroom door to be attacked," she said. "And if we pass this bill we are going to end up having people be hurt or killed."

Martinez said she believes legislation like the "bathrooom bills" encourages people like her attackers.

"We are in the spotlight. We need to be safe. We need to be vigilant," she said to the transgender community. "We need to change how we go about things when moving in the world and realize that we are a target currently."

