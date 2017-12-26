Plano teen killed in Christmas Eve shooting

IRVING, TEXAS - Police are seeking any information in connection with a shooting that left one teen dead Sunday evening.



According to police, it happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Red River Trail in Irving. Officers were called to the scene where they found 17-year-old Brett Adkins, of Plano, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was sent to Baylor Hospital in Grapevine and was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.



An initial investigation determined that Adkins drove to Irving "for the purpose of conducting a

marijuana sale." During the meeting, one of the suspects had a handgun and a fight broke out. One suspect fired shots, hitting Adkins. Two unidentified suspects ran away.



Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Irving police at 972-273-1010. Tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

© 2017 WFAA-TV