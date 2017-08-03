Pilot, passenger survive plane crash near East Texas highway

Two people miraculously survived a plane crash in East Texas this week after the single-engine airplane came down near Highway 69. (Photo: KHOU)

MOUNT SELMAN, Texas - Two people miraculously survived a plane crash in East Texas this week after the single-engine airplane came down near Highway 69.

The crash happened Tuesday just north of Mount Selman, not far from Tyler.

Joshua Daniel, 36, is in serious condition at the hospital, and Jamie Jackson, 33, of Tomball, only needed minor medical treatment.

Daniel’s family says he was training for his pilot’s license at the time of the crash.

© 2017 KHOU-TV