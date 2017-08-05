Photo shows SAPD officer helping young girl get ready for school

Photo courtesy Instagram user @hidefvideo (Photo: Custom)

A photo on social media shows an SAPD officer helping a young girl get fitted with a pair of new pink shoes before the new school year begins.

The photo was posted by Instagram user @hidefvideo and was shared by the San Antonio Police Department on their official Facebook page.

The caption reads:

"stepping up" in the community by helping out and getting this young lady fitted with some pink shoes for school. It's the person in the uniform that makes the uniform and why #SAPD is supported by our community here in San Antonio, Texas. Thank you Officer.

Here's the original post:

