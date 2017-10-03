Philip Johnson mansion for sale in Dallas for $27.5M

The main house has five-bedrooms, seven full baths and four half baths, state-of-the-art kitchen and butler’s pantry and a guest suite. (Photos from top10realestatedeals.com)

DALLAS - An 11,000 square-foot mansion designed by legendary architect Philip Johnson is on the market in Dallas for $27.5 million.

The estate in the prestigious Preston Hollow neighborhood was commissioned in 1963 by construction magnate Henry C. Beck and his wife Patty. It sits on 6.5 acres

The main house has five-bedrooms, seven full baths and four half baths, state-of-the-art kitchen and butler’s pantry, two studies and a guest suite.

Outside is a separate media house containing a step-down media room with full bath and kitchen that is just steps away from the main house.

The 1,521-square-foot cabana by the pool has two bathrooms, a full kitchen and multiple sliding glass doors that open to a covered terrace and tennis court.

Former President Obama has twice been a guest at the home during his presidency.

© 2017 KHOU-TV