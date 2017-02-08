Student charged with arson after fire in Pflugerville High bathroom

Police lights.

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS - A student has been taken into custody following a fire in a bathroom at Pflugerville High School on Tuesday morning.

PfISD said the student was taken into custody on a first-degree arson charge and taken to the Gardner Betts Juvenile Detention Center. Due to the student’s age, it has not been released by authorities.

Pflugerville High was evacuated around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after smoke was reported coming from an upstairs bathroom. All students that were arriving for classes were moved to Kuempel Stadium and provided with lunches while police investigated the incident. No injuries were reported.

The district said some parents chose to pick up their children while the rest were moved to the school’s gymnasium around 12:45 p.m. and returned to classes by 2:45 p.m. The school will resume normal operations on Wednesday.

