Pet adoption worker allegedly slams kitten to floor

DENTON, Texas -- A 22-year-old man faces charges after allegedly injuring and killing a kitten at the Linda McNatt Animal Adoption Center.

David Goucher, 22, was arrested on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal. Officials said the incident happened Dec. 15 on Goucher's last day of work.

According to police, Goucher attempted to change a kitten's collar when it began to bite his hand. That's when he is seen holding it and forcefully throwing it on the floor.

The kitten died shortly after sustaining injuries. Police said Goucher logged into the system that the animal was "sick, died in shelter."

Goucher awaits arraignment.

