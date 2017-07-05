Person found clinging to a log at Fossil Creek Park

(Photo: North Richland Hills Fire, WFAA)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Rescue efforts were underway after a person was found clinging to a log at Fossil Creek Park Wednesday night

North Richland Fire Department posted on Twitter that crews were called to the park in the 6000 block of Onyx Drive South. They say a public information officer is at the scene.



"Swift water rescue in process - media staging at 6101 Onyx Dr S. PIO is onscene" pic.twitter.com/sz6TGpYRoE

— NRH Fire (@NRHfire) July 6, 2017

Officials lowered a rescue boat into the water and brought the person to safety.

Boat 1 has been dropped in the water. #NEFDA pic.twitter.com/sirHL8w5Tq — NRH Fire (@NRHfire) July 6, 2017

Intense storms and rain kept coming down in parts of North Texas. Water crept quickly on neighborhood streets and creeks.

