Perry says he'd pursue 'sound science' on climate change
Testifying before the committee overseeing his confirmation as U.S. energy secretary, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry said Thursday that he believes humans cause climate change and that he no longer supports eliminating the department he's been appointed to
KHOU 12:30 PM. CST January 19, 2017
