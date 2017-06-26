Pedicab driver accuses Lyft driver of threatening her

AUSTIN, Texas -- A pedicab driver told police that a Lyft driver pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her after an argument early Saturday morning. Police later determined the gun was a BB gun, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

Police told the Statesman they arrested Robert Henderson Rush, 58, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The pedicab driver, Brandy Tribble, reported the incident to police around 1:30 a.m. She said the fight started when Rush, a Lyft driver, nearly hit her in his SUV. Tribble yelled at Rush and kicked his car while he was stopped near Red River and Davis, the Statesman said.

Tribble told police that Rush then rolled down his window, pointed a handgun at her head and said: "I will kill you." Tribble then fled, according to the Statesman.

Officers found a gas-powered Beretta BB gun loaded with metal BBs in Rush's vehicle.

"Mr. Rush’s bb gun is capable of causing serious bodily injury and/or death as clearly imprinted on the side of the bb gun,” said the arrest affidavit obtained by the Statesman. “Ms. Tribble was in imminent fear of her life and safety as she believed the bb gun to be real and capable of killing her.”

Rush was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

