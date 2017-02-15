Texas AG Paxton files brief supporting Trump executive order

AUSTIN - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a brief in support of President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously against the Trump administration Feb. 9, upholding a temporary restraining order issued by District Judge James Robart in Seattle that blocked key provisions of the order.

“The law makes it very clear that the president has discretion to protect the safety of the American people and our nation’s institutions with respect to who can come into this country,” Paxton said in a release. “The safety of the American people and the security of our country are President Trump’s major responsibilities under the law.”

Paxton’s office cited authority for Trump’s executive order “is expressly provided for in 8 U.S. Code § 1182, which states: ‘Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.’”

GO HERE to read the 45-page brief filed by Attorney General Ken Paxton.

