Former Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes II robbed at gunpoint

SMITH COUNTY - TYLER, Texas -- Patrick Mahomes II, former Texas Tech quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs' first-round raft pick, and three others, were reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Smith County on May 12.

According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a residence on Mansion Creek Circle around 9:15 p.m. in reference to an aggravated robbery.

The victims reported they were approached by two suspects while exiting a vehicle at the residence. One of the suspects "was seen gesturing as if he had a handgun in his waistband."

The suspects demanded property from the four victims before fleeing in a vehicle. No one was injured during the robbery.

After getting vehicle and suspect descriptions, deputies were able to quickly find the vehicle, conduct a traffic stop near County Road 273, and arrest the two suspects inside, identified as 34-year-old Michael Blake Pinkerton and 58-year-old Billy Ray Johnson. Both were transported to the Smith County Jail.

Billy Ray Johnson (Smith County Jail)

Michael Blake Pinkerton (Smith County Jail)

The stolen property was found in the vehicle during a search.

SCSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell Coslin said is not believed the suspects targeted Mahomes.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

