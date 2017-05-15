Former Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes II robbed at gunpoint

SMITH COUNTY - TYLER, Texas -- Patrick Mahomes II, former Texas Tech quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs' first-round raft pick, and three others, were reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Smith County on May 12.
According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a residence on Mansion Creek Circle around 9:15 p.m. in reference to an aggravated robbery.
The victims reported they were approached by two suspects while exiting a vehicle at the residence. One of the suspects "was seen gesturing as if he had a handgun in his waistband."
The suspects demanded property from the four victims before fleeing in a vehicle. No one was injured during the robbery.
After getting vehicle and suspect descriptions, deputies were able to quickly find the vehicle, conduct a traffic stop near County Road 273, and arrest the two suspects inside, identified as 34-year-old Michael Blake Pinkerton and 58-year-old Billy Ray Johnson. Both were transported to the Smith County Jail.
The stolen property was found in the vehicle during a search.
SCSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell Coslin said is not believed the suspects targeted Mahomes.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office says the investigation remains active and ongoing.
