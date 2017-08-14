Pastor calls on Dallas leaders to remove Confederate statues

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee at Lee Park in Dallas. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - Pastor Michael Waters says strength is needed from city leaders to tear down monuments named after Confederate soldiers.

"I would implore our mayor to join the voices of leaders throughout the nation to call for the immediate removal of these confederate monuments,” Waters said.

There are Confederate statues throughout Dallas that were erected well after the Civil War. For many, the statues are a symbol of racism

"In many ways, they were erected as a sign of enduring legacy of white supremacy in the south and across America,” Waters said.

As Charlottesville, Va. erupted in violence and white supremacists took over the city, across the nation many voiced their objection to the rhetoric of neo-Nazis and KKK.

“This type of hateful rhetoric that give birth to hateful incidents and actions is a long part of our American history,” Waters said.

The tensions over the monuments were also evident at a rally that took place in Dallas last week. Some Texans believe the statues should be left alone.

"To me, it's just ridiculous,” said one of the pro-Confederate protester who didn't want to give his name. "I mean, that is history. To me, those statutes, that's a rock.

The Texas Freedom Force says they believe taking down the status would be tearing down their heritage.

"I see my family," said one person. "My family helped develop Dallas."

But those who oppose the monuments say they're symbols of hate, as are the schools named after Confederate generals Stonewall Jackson and Robert E.Lee.

They say it's time to put this part of history behind and remove the reminders of a painful past.

The Dallas NAACP issued the following statement about the events in Charlottesville:

