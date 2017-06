According to Georgetown police, the small plane crashed in a field located near the area of Sudduth Drive and Industrial Park Circle. (Photo: Georgetown police)

GEORGETOWN, Texas -- All passengers are okay after a small plane crashed in a field in Georgetown Sunday afternoon.

According to Georgetown police, the small plane crashed in a field located near the area of Sudduth Drive and Industrial Park Circle.

The passengers of the plane are reportedly okay, according to police.

