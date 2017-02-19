Woman dies after driving off raised Walmart parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to find out if alcohol played a role in a deadly crash at a southeast-side Walmart Saturday night.

The accident happened just before midnight at the Walmart in the 4700 block of Pecan Valley Drive.

Two women were in a truck when it drove off the store’s raised parking lot edge.

Both were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center where the passenger, 24-year-old Ariza Gomez, was pronounced dead.

Police said they believe the 38-year-old driver may have been under the influence.

The crash is being investigated.

