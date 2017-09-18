Parts of I-35, Highway 90 closing overnight this week

SAN ANTONIO - Portions of two major highways are shutting down overnight this week.
All southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at FM 1103 near Schertz are closed until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
All eastbound lanes of Highway 90 between Loop 1604 and Loop 410 are closed overnight until 6 a.m. starting at 9 p.m. every day this week.
