KHOU
Close

Parts of I-35, Highway 90 closing overnight this week

All southbound lanes of I-35 at F-M 11-0-3 near Schertz.are closed until 6 a.m. tomorrow for construction.Eastbound lanes of Highway 90 between Loop 1604 and Loop 410 are closed overnight every day this week.

Kens5.com Staff , KENS 5:01 AM. CDT September 19, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Portions of two major highways are shutting down overnight this week.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at FM 1103 near Schertz are closed until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 90 between Loop 1604 and Loop 410 are closed overnight until 6 a.m. starting at 9 p.m. every day this week.

For a full list of closures, click here.

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories