Parents upset after San Antonio school fails to go on lockdown following shooting

Frustrated parents are demanding answers after a San Antonio ISD school failed to issue a lockdown for a shooting.

The school district says that the shooter was a student at the school who used a BB gun.

A parent whose child attends Longfellow Middle School told KENS 5 that she called 9-1-1 after her daughter came home and told her about the shooting.

“Who dropped the ball is what I want to know because it needs to be fixed,” said the parent, who asked not to be identified.

According to SAISD, on Jan. 9 an 11-year-old student shot his BB gun at a school window and a car window. The district says that the student was caught but the second person with him got away.

“Once the call went out, there’s a shooting, the school should have been locked down,” the parent said.

San Antonio ISD spokeswoman Leslie Price says that the school decided not to issue a lockdown because the threat was no longer on campus.

“As soon as it was discovered that a BB gun was used, our police detained one individual and then chased after the other. So the threat was gone as far as anything near the school,” Price said.

But the mother we talked to disagrees with that decision.

“This is gunplay. Why is a BB gun okay? It could have been a test run. It could have been to see the school’s weaknesses, weak points. I don’t care. I don’t care what it is, the school should have been locked down. It’s that dangerous nowadays,” she said.

The district says that the student who shot the BB gun was taken to a juvenile detention center.

The district spokeswoman added that the same student who shot the BB gun also stole a teacher’s car the week before the shooting incident and that five other students played a role in that theft.

Texas DPS ended up recovering the car.

