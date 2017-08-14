Paratrooper from Arlington killed in Iraq

Two 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers were killed in Iraq on Sunday while engaging their enemy with artillery.

Sergeant Allen L. Stigler Jr., 22, from Arlington, Texas, and Sergeant Roshain E. Brooks, 30, from Brooklyn, N.Y., were canon crew members assigned to 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

Sgt. Stigler joined the Army in November 2013. He was assigned to the Second Infantry Division in Camp Casey, Korea from May 2014 to June 2015. In July 2015, he was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division on his first combat deployment.

Sgt. Brooks joined the Army in July 2012. After basic combat training and advanced individual training, he was assigned to Fort Hood, Texas. In 2016, he was assigned to the 82nd airborne division. He deployed to Afghanistan from June to November 2014. This was his first deployment to Iraq.

The U.S Army is currently investigating the incident.

