Padre Island warns of 'dangerous' rip currents

The Padre Island National Seashore is warning Fourth of July beach-goers that there is a risk of "dangerous rip currents" Monday and Tuesday.
Officials said in a Facebook post that all visitors are "strongly encouraged not to swim," and that rip currents can sweep strong swimmers out to sea.
If caught in a rip current, the seashore said you should follow this advice:
- Don't fight the current
- Swim out of the current, then to shore
- If you can't escape, float or tread water
- If you need help, call or wave for assistance
Visitors are also advised not to swim alone.
