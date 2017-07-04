KHOU
Padre Island warns of 'dangerous' rip currents

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 11:20 AM. CDT July 04, 2017

The Padre Island National Seashore is warning Fourth of July beach-goers that there is a risk of "dangerous rip currents" Monday and Tuesday.

Officials said in a Facebook post that all visitors are "strongly encouraged not to swim," and that rip currents can sweep strong swimmers out to sea.

If caught in a rip current, the seashore said you should follow this advice:

  • Don't fight the current
  • Swim out of the current, then to shore
  • If you can't escape, float or tread water
  • If you need help, call or wave for assistance

Visitors are also advised not to swim alone.

