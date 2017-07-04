Padre Island warns of 'dangerous' rip currents

There is a risk of rip currents at Padre Island. (PHOTO: Courtesy of Padre Island National Seashore) (Photo: Padre Island National Seashore, Custom)

The Padre Island National Seashore is warning Fourth of July beach-goers that there is a risk of "dangerous rip currents" Monday and Tuesday.

Officials said in a Facebook post that all visitors are "strongly encouraged not to swim," and that rip currents can sweep strong swimmers out to sea.

If caught in a rip current, the seashore said you should follow this advice:

Don't fight the current

Swim out of the current, then to shore

If you can't escape, float or tread water

If you need help, call or wave for assistance

Visitors are also advised not to swim alone.

© 2017 KENS-TV