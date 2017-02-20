Overnight storms close more than 30 streets throughout San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is rebuilding after severe storms hit overnight.

According to San Antonio’s Emergency Operations Center, there are more than 30 street closures across the city.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, The Transportation & Capital Improvements Department (TCI) and Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) crews began street clearing activities. In addition, Parks & Recreation Department forestry crews also removed debris from major streets and front yards of residential properties to provide safe access.

The city’s EOC stated that through March 3, residents can add to debris piles along the edge of the roads in the affected areas where an EF-1 tornado touched down. City crews will return to the area to remove debris throughout the week.

Additionally, the Bitters Brush Recycling Center at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, will be open at no charge to affected residents. Residents can dial 3-1-1 to report weather-related concerns and other non-emergency service requests, according to San Antonio’s EOC.

An updated list of street closures around San Antonio is available at www.sanantonio.gov.

For an up-to-date list of highway closures from the Texas Department of Transportation, visit DriveTexas.org.

The San Antonio Fire Department wanted to remind residents to "Turn Around, Don't Drown.” A vehicle may stall out in just a few inches of water and a foot or two of water is enough to float a 3,000-pound car.

