Overnight storm destroys Manor family's home

Home destroyed by overnight storm in Manor, Texas on Feb. 20, 2017. (Photo: KVUE)

MANOR, TEXAS - A family is without a home after they say a tornado hit their home early Monday morning.

“It left us with nothing… and we’re just waiting to see who can help us,” said Rosa Rodriguez. The storm damaged her family’s home along Burleson Manor Road overnight Sunday and early Monday. Water was seen leaking through the roof of the family’s home, with the roof torn to shreds and tree branches piled up around the home.

Rosa said her husband acted quickly when the storm hit. His instincts kicked in and he knew to get his family out of the house. He told her to her to grab their 4-month-old baby and their other little girls.

"I was scared... but I wanted to make sure my wife and kids were safe first,” said Aaron Crayton. “I just grabbed everybody and got them into the safest place in the house. Made sure they were okay”

The family told KVUE they don’t know what they’re going to do about the damages, but are grateful they are all safe.

The National Weather Service said they are sending a survey team to Hays and Travis Counties on Monday to determine if any tornadoes did touch down and the strength.

