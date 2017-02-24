Oskar Blues Brewery offering year of free beer for return of stolen bike

The stolen bike. (Photo: Oskar Blues Brewery - Austin)

AUSTIN, Texas -- A local brewery is offering free beer for a year in exchange for the return of a bike that was stolen from one of their employees.

Oskar Blues Brewery in Austin said the bicycle belongs to Caitlin Bursack, their Texas sales manager. It was stolen on Wednesday from an apartment complex near East Riverside off of Lady Bird Lake and Lakeshore.

According to the brewery, the bike was custom-built for Bursack by REEB Cycles as a reward for working for the brewery for two years.

"Each employee of two years or more gets a free bike from the company and each one is custom-made for each person, so they're one-of-a-kind and pretty special to each person," an Oskar Blues representative said.

The bike was secured with a u-lock and component locks.

Oskar Blues is offering free beer for a year, one pint per day for 365 days, to any person who brings the bike to the brewery, no questions asked.

