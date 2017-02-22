One of Texas Most Wanted fugitives arrested in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas -- One of Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives is now in custody.

32 year old Michael Christopher Sanchez was arrested February 22nd, following a traffic stop by Texas DPS Highway Patrol in Bryan.

According to the DPS website, Sanchez had been wanted since September 2015 for Parole Violation and for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Sanchez is allegedly a member of the Latin Kings gang. He also has a history of arrests for burglary, assault, dangerous drugs and evading arrest.

