On this date 30 years ago, the Guadalupe River flooded, killing 10 children

COMFORT, Texas --- On Sunday, the National Weather Service commemorated the anniversary of a devastating flood event that happened 30 years ago when flash flooding killed 10 teenagers at a church camp along Guadalupe River in Comfort.

NWS released a video on Twitter including images of the flooded river and KENS 5 footage of people being rescued.

Here is the video, along with the transcribed story, which has been edited for clarity:

A short video looking back 30 yrs ago on this date at the Guadalupe River flood which killed 10 children. More info: https://t.co/CItruSWxOt pic.twitter.com/QND5UYracl — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 17, 2017

On the night of July 16-17, 1987, storms dumped very heavy rainfall across the Hill Country of Texas.

In all, 10-12 inches of rain fell in the headwaters of the Guadalupe River, producing a massive flood wave. The National Weather Service warned of the life-threatening situation.

Downstream at the Pot O’Gold Ranch, near Comfort, TX, over 300 children were attending a church camp. It was the last day of the camp, and a decision was made to evacuate the camp early that morning by buses.

The last bus evacuating stalled in the Guadalupe River now, out of its banks, and a van became trapped behind it.

A total of 39 children and four adults were swept into the raging Guadalupe River.

KENS 5 captured video of the rescue effort from the Texas DPS, U.S. Army 507th Medical Division and KENS 5.

In the end, 29 children and four adults were rescued, while 10 teenagers tragically drowned.

The Guadalupe River rose 29 feet that morning and was two-thirds of a mile wide.

A memorial was erected to honor the victims of that day.

